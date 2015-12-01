Mexico reveals bid minimums for December's onshore oil auction

MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Mexico's government will
require winning oil companies to bid at least 1 percent of
pre-tax profits in next month's onshore oil auction, the
country's Finance Ministry said on Monday.
The minimum pre-tax profits companies must offer to the
government will range from 1 to 10 percent over the 25 oil and
gas fields up for grabs at the Dec. 15 auction, according to the
ministry's statement.
The auction makes the third phase of the so-called Round One
tender, the series of auctions which stem from the sweeping
energy overhaul finalized last year by Mexico's Congress and
which aim to reverse a decade-long slide in Mexican crude
output.
The December auction will offer license contracts to winning
bidders and is mostly aimed at upstart Mexican oil companies
seeking to gain experience as oil and gas field operators after
the energy overhaul ended national oil company Pemex's
decades-long exploration and production monopoly.
While a majority of the several dozen companies that have
sought to pre-qualify for the auction are Mexican, international
oil majors like U.S.-based ExxonMobil and Norway's
Statoil have also begun the process.
The percent of pre-tax profits, along with a minimum work
commitment, are the key variables that will determine license
winners. However, the newly released terms do not call for any
additional work program investment.
The government's total take for any contracts will be the
contract's fiscal terms, which include not just the percentage
of pre-tax profits but also a variable royalty and income tax.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)