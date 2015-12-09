Table-Mexico sets Jan Maya price for international buyers

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY, Dec 9 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its January term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to international customers in the United States, Europe and Asia, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the United States, Europe and Asia: DESTINATION DEC CONSTANT JAN CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- - UNITED STATES Maya crude -3.20 -2.85 Isthmus crude -0.45 -1.90 Olmeca crude +2.05 +0.50 U.S WEST COAST Isthmus crude +1.80 -0.10 EUROPE Maya crude -5.65 -5.15 Isthmus crude -3.05 -3.55 Olmeca crude -2.05 -3.25 ASIA Maya crude -11.85 -11.95 Isthmus crude -4.35 -4.60 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K *MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K *Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in 2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.