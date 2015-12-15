Mexico's oil regulator awards first onshore contract at auction

MEXICO CITY Dec 15 Mexico's oil regulator
awarded the first onshore contract up for grabs at Tuesday's
auction, a tender aimed at boosting start-up oil companies
following a historic sector reform finalized last year.
Mexican firm Compania Petrolera Perseus won the development
rights to the 10.6 square mile (27.5 sq km) Tajon oil field in
southern Tabasco state, by offering the government 60.88 percent
of pre-tax profits beyond other tax and royalty payments.
Competing alone and in consortia, some 80 mostly Mexican
companies pre-qualified for the onshore auction run by the
National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).
But only half registered to bid on the contracts.
Part of the so-called Round One tender, the auction
featuring 25 license contracts comes as the price of Mexico's
mostly heavy crude export mix has plunged more than 70 percent
since last year to less than $28 per barrel.
Under the circumstances, Mexican officials have said they
would consider the auction a success if at least five contracts
are assigned. The CNH awards contracts based on which bidder
offers the biggest share of pre-tax profits to the government
via a weighted formula that also includes an investment
commitment.
The share of profits is 90 percent of the formula, while the
investment commitment accounts for the rest.
The energy reform ended national oil company Pemex's
monopoly on crude production and aims to reverse a decade-long
slide in output by luring new expertise and private investment.
