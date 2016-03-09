Mexico's Pemex sets up credit lines to pay providers

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, March 8 State-run oil company Pemex said on Tuesday it had set up lines of credit with Mexico's development bank to start paying back billions of dollars in debt to suppliers, as the firm seeks to repair finances hit by a rout in crude prices.
Pemex has deferred payments to dozens of suppliers and contractors since last year, racking up some 147 billion Mexican pesos ($8.2 billion) in debt by the end of 2015. So far, it has paid back 20 billion pesos.
The lines of credit will help the company repay debts to more than 1,300 suppliers, which represent 85 percent of those owed, Pemex said.
Last month, Pemex said it would put billions of dollars worth of projects on hold because of slumping oil prices, which is likely to curb production by about 100,000 barrels a day. In January, the firm produced 2.26 million bpd.
($1 = 17.9352 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Peter Cooney)
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
