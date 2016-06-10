UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex approves Trion field as first farm out

(New throughout, adds details on farm out, comment from CEO)
By Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, June 10 Mexican state oil company
Pemex has picked the deep-water Trion field near the U.S. border
as the first one it will farm out to other operators to help it
develop untapped resources, the firm said on Friday.
The search for private capital to boost areas previously
discovered by Pemex is a major step in the opening up of
Mexico's oil and gas industry, a process enabled by an energy
reform that ended the company's monopoly in 2013.
Pemex Chief Executive Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya told a
news conference the company's board had approved the step and
that Trion would likely be operated by a company other than
Pemex.
"It's a big, important field," Gonzalez said.
The Trion field, located in the Perdido area, will require
about $11 billion worth of investment and more farm outs will
follow, Gonzalez said. In total, the Trion field contained some
480 million barrels, he added.
Pemex did not have a specific number of investors in mind
for the Trion field, he said. The companies involved in the farm
out should be announced in December, when Mexico has scheduled
its first auctions for deep water fields.
Speaking at the same news conference, Energy Minister Pedro
Joaquin Coldwell said the Trion farm out would be in the form of
a license and that the field was 2,500 meters (8,202 feet) deep.
Two years of falling crude prices have hurt Pemex, which
wants partners to boost output and improve margins.
In the first quarter of this year, Pemex ran up its 14th
consecutive quarterly loss at about 62 billion pesos ($3.6
billion), as both crude prices and output fell.
Earlier, Pemex announced that Luis Rafael Montanaro Sanchez
had been named as the new director of Pemex's ethylene unit.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Michael
O'Boyle; Editing by David Gregorio)