U.S. KKR, Mexico's Pemex agree to $1.2 bln sale, leaseback -sources

MEXICO CITY, June 16 U.S. private equity fund
KKR and Mexico's Pemex are wrapping up details on a $1.2 billion
sale and leaseback agreement, according to sources familiar with
the operation, as the distressed state-owned oil company
scrambles for extra cash.
Pemex, which has suffered from a prolonged oil
rout, will sell some of its infrastructure assets to the fund,
but will continue to operate and maintain them for 15 years and
pay rent to KKR. Pemex plans to repurchase the assets after the
lease ends, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The assets include pipelines, a system of subsea cables, two
non-drilling platforms and a facility for gas compression,
according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Details about the size and timing of the deal, which is seen
as a way to quickly monetize Pemex's assets, were not previously
reported. A successful deal could encourage other private equity
firms to invest in Mexico's energy sector, which opened to
private oil producers for the first time in decades in 2014.
KKR plans to finance the operation with its own
resources, with a bank credit and with funds raised from a bond
issue that was launched this week for $530.8 million.
"The operation is about to be settled," one of the sources
said, adding that neither Pemex nor KKR plan to make an
announcement once the deal is closed since information about it
has already been available.
Pemex confirmed the deal, but declined to comment or provide
details.
The company, which has been weighed down by bulging debt and
huge losses from crude prices, announced this year it would
defer billions of dollars in projects. It has also received some
$4.2 billion in a cash injection from the federal government.
