UPDATE 1-Mexico approves oil auction terms for onshore tender in 2017

MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexico's oil regulator on
Tuesday approved auction terms and contracts for a dozen onshore
oil and gas fields, to be bid out next year as part of a series
of tenders following a landmark energy sector opening.
The second phase of the so-called Round Two tender will
feature licenses, the regulator known as CNH said. Winners will
be announced on April 7, 2017.
The fields are located in the gas-rich Burgos basin, in the
southern state of Chiapas, as well as the Southeast basin, which
is home to many of Mexico's best-producing shallow water fields.
Seven of the blocs are for exploration and extraction, while
five are for exploration.
Hoping to reverse slumping crude output, Mexico ended the
decades-long monopoly of national oil company Pemex in 2013,
paving the way for private and foreign producers to operate on
their own. A sharp fall in crude prices over the past couple
years, however, has made that harder.
The 2017 auctions will follow three auctions that began last
year covering both shallow water and onshore blocks. The first
highly-anticipated deep water auction is scheduled to take place
in December.
