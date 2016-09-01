At least 8 oil companies to bid in Mexico Trion tender -sources

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 At least eight large oil
companies will participate in Mexico's tender to partner with
state oil company Pemex to develop the deep-water Trion field in
the Gulf of Mexico, two sources from the National Hydrocarbons
Commission (CNH) said.
Mexican subsidiaries of BHP Billiton, BP,
Chevron Corp., Inpex Corp., Total
Exxon, Shell and Mitsubishi Corp. will
bid on Dec. 5 to be part of the Joint Operating Agreement with
Pemex, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.
Pemex will own about 45 percent of the consortium formed for
exploration and production in Trion, located in the Perdido area
in the Gulf near the U.S. border.
One more company could qualify for the tender in the next
few days, one of the people said.
The list of participants rose to eight from six after the
CNH allowed companies more time to prepare the documents and
payments necessary to take part in the bidding.
The contract will be awarded the same day that the
government will auction potentially lucrative exploration and
production contracts for 10 other blocks.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Alan Crosby)