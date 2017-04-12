版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 01:06 BJT

TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets May crude prices for international buyers

    MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its May term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to international customers, the company
said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for sales in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the
Far East:
       
   DESTINATION      APRIL CONSTANT     MAY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -3.45             -1.60
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.15             +2.40
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.65             +2.90
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              -6.15             -5.15
 Isthmus crude           -2.90             -1.50
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -4.35             -2.95
 Isthmus crude           -2.60             -1.40
 Olmeca crude            -2.40             -1.20
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -9.40             -9.40
 Isthmus crude           -2.70             -2.70
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
    
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐