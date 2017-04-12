TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets May crude prices for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, April 12 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its May term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to international customers, the company
said on Wednesday.
The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for sales in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the
Far East:
DESTINATION APRIL CONSTANT MAY CONSTANT
---------------- ---------------- ---------------
AMERICAS
Maya crude -3.45 -1.60
Isthmus crude +2.15 +2.40
Olmeca crude +2.65 +2.90
U.S WEST COAST
Maya crude -6.15 -5.15
Isthmus crude -2.90 -1.50
EUROPE
Maya crude -4.35 -2.95
Isthmus crude -2.60 -1.40
Olmeca crude -2.40 -1.20
FAR EAST
Maya crude -9.40 -9.40
Isthmus crude -2.70 -2.70
---------------- ---------------- ---------------
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20
(Brent dated) + K
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent
dated) + K
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Matthew Lewis)