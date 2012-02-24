版本:
Mexico's oil production, exports fall in Jan vs Dec

MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday oil production slipped to 2.518 million barrels per day in January down from 2.557 million bpd produced in December of last year.

Exports in January were 1.191 million bpd, a drop from the 1.282 million bpd exported in the month earlier.

