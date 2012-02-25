UPDATE 2-Mexico's January oil exports lowest since mid-2010

* Jan exports 1.191 mln bpd vs 1.282 mln in Dec

* Production dips to lowest in five months

MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexico's oil exports in January were the lowest since mid-2010 as the state-oil monopoly diverted more crude to domestic refineries.

State-owned Pemex said Friday the country exported 1.191 million barrels per day in the first month of 2012, the lowest level in 19 months and a drop from the 1.282 million bpd shipped in December.

The company sent 1.254 million bpd to refineries in Mexico in January, compared with 1.164 million in December.

Mexico is a major oil exporter to the United States and the country relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the federal budget.

Pemex is planning to build a new refinery in central Mexico to boost its capacity to process crude and cut down on the more than 40 percent of imported gasoline it needs to meet local demand.

The country's monthly oil output has changed very little since 2009 after Pemex slowed the natural rate of decline at its largest, aging fields.

In January, oil production slipped to 2.518 million bpd from 2.557 million bpd in December, a five-month low.

Mexico's oil production has fallen off since a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004, crimping government finances.

Output at Mexico's largest oil complex, Ku Maloob Zaap, fell to 837,000 bpd in January compared to 842,000 bpd in December, while the second largest field Cantarell also saw output drop to 402,000 bpd in the first month of 2012, Pemex said.

At the beginning of the year, Pemex announced a new discovery off the coast of the eastern state of Veracruz but said it was still evaluating the potential of the find.

Pemex said it expects to maintain production around 2.5 million bpd this year.