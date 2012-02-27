Mexico at 100 pct oil reserve replacement rate -president

* Pemex finally reaches 1P replacement rate of 100 pct
* Inaugurates new deep water drilling platform
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexican President
Felipe Calderon said on Sunday that state-oil company Pemex for
the first time last year replaced placed 100 percent of its 2011
production with new proven reserves.
The discovery of new fields and revisions to the estimated
size of older finds meant Pemex finally reached the
goal seen by oil and gas analysts as a minimum measure of the
long term sustainability of an energy company.
"We have achieved our aim proposed many years ago," Calderon
said at the inauguration of a new deep water oil drilling
platform called the 'Bicentennial.' "This means Pemex's
production is now guaranteed to be permanently viable, so we can
guarantee the future for all Mexicans," Calderon said.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, relies on oil
revenues to fund around a third of the government budget but
risks becoming a net oil importer within the next decade due to
a lack of significant discoveries and a heavy reliance on output
from fields found decades ago.
The company replaced 77 percent of the oil and gas it
extracted in 2009 with new proven reserves, up from a 71.8
replacement rate for 2008. As recently as 2005 the replacement
rate was only 22.7 percent.
Mexico recently signed a deal with the United States to
exploit oil resources that cross maritime borders in the Gulf of
Mexico but it is far behind its northern neighbor in deep water
drilling.
Pemex drilled around one deep-water well per year between
2003 and 2006 and 17 wells from 2007 to date, Pemex Chief
Executive Juan Jose Suarez said at the event on Sunday.
So far Pemex has mostly found natural gas in deep waters but
sees great potential for crude discoveries, Suarez said.
"We have added 790 million barrels of crude oil equivalent
to our probable reserves and most importantly, we have
identified 61 locations that are ready to be drilled," he said.
The Bicentennial platform can drill at depths of 32,800 feet
(10,000 meters), Calderon said.
The national oil industry regulator, however, has warned
that Mexico does not have all the safety regulations in place to
make a dramatic leap in dangerous ultra-deep water drilling
projects on its own.
Pemex hopes a 2008 oil reform that opened the state-run
company up to more private investment will attract companies to
oil field operating contracts in deep waters set to be released
later this year.
The company is carrying out a multi-year overhaul of its
exploration business and stepping up investment in search for
new oil and gas fields.
Calderon said investment will reach $2.33 billion this year,
up from just $155.54 million in 2000.