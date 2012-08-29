UPDATE 3-Pemex finds first deep water light crude-Mexico's Calderon

* Mexico's first deep water crude discovery
* Trion 1 well located in Perdido Fold Belt
* Expects to certify 3P reserves of 400 mln bbls
* Find sees potential output as high as 10,000 bpd
By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 Mexican state oil company
Pemex has made a new light crude oil find in the Gulf
of Mexico, President Felipe Calderon said on Wednesday, the
first such discovery in the country's push to exploit deep water
deposits and boost output.
However, Calderon did not quantify expected production from
the new well, Trion 1, 177 km (110 miles) off the coast of
Tamaulipas state in northern Mexico.
But he added that Pemex expects to certify new proven,
probable and possible (3P) reserves of 400 million barrels of
crude from the new find.
"It's the first big discovery in deep waters," Calderon told
reporters a press conference at Los Pinos, the official
presidential residence.
The light crude find is significant because it is easier to
process and therefore more profitable than heavy crude, which
makes up the bulk of Mexico's output.
Calderon said "potential" output from the find could range
between 4,000 and 10,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Pemex began drilling the Trion well within the Perdido Fold
Belt in late May at a depth of approximately 2,500 meters (8,200
feet).
According to data released by Pemex Exploration and
Production in May, the company has invested nearly 21 billion
pesos ($1.59 billion) looking for oil or gas from a total of 19
deep water wells.
Since then, Pemex has drilled four additional wells in deep
waters.
Pemex has been drilling in the region since 2006.
In a local radio interview on Wednesday afternoon, Carlos
Morales, Pemex's director of exploration and production, said
production from the new find isn't expected for about five
years.
Up until this latest announcement, Pemex had only discovered
commercial quantities of less-profitable natural gas in its
territorial waters in the Gulf of Mexico.
"Pemex was taking huge chances by making this deep water
program by itself," said Luis Labardini, a Mexico City-based oil
industry consultant.
"If this discovery proves to be as important as Pemex is
announcing, it's going to be good for the Pemex (deep water)
program," he added.
George Baker, a Houston-based oil analyst, said Pemex will
still need to develop expensive infrastructure to successfully
exploit the new find.
"It would cost billions of dollars to get a production
system going to take the oil to market," said Baker.
The system will take between five and eight years to build,
he added.
Pemex believes there are up to 29 billion barrels of crude
equivalent in the Gulf, more than half of Mexico's potential
resources. The company has expressed interest in contracting
private companies to help it tap the deep-water riches.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has seen output drop
to around 2.5 million bpd from a peak of 3.4 million bpd in
2004. If Pemex cannot find and exploit new discoveries to
replace declining production at its largest, aging fields, the
country risks becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.
Mexico President-elect Enrique Pena Nieto of the
Institutional Revolutionary Party has said he wants to open up
Pemex to more private investment aimed at boosting production in
the country's lumbering energy sector.