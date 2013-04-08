Mexico's Coatzacoalcos oil port closed through Tuesday

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
MEXICO CITY, April 8 The Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos, one of the country's three major oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, will be closed through April 9, the country's communication and transportation ministry said Monday.
The Coatzacoalcos terminal, located in the southeast state of Veracruz, has been shuttered since Saturday due to construction work on an underwater tunnel, the ministry said in a statement.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades