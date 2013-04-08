版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一 23:53 BJT

Mexico's Coatzacoalcos oil port closed through Tuesday

MEXICO CITY, April 8 The Mexican port of Coatzacoalcos, one of the country's three major oil export hubs in the Gulf of Mexico, will be closed through April 9, the country's communication and transportation ministry said Monday.

The Coatzacoalcos terminal, located in the southeast state of Veracruz, has been shuttered since Saturday due to construction work on an underwater tunnel, the ministry said in a statement.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos facilities.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐