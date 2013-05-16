UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex makes another oil find in ultra deep waters

MEXICO CITY May 16 Mexico state oil monopoly
Pemex said on Thursday it has found "clear
indications" of light crude at its ultra-deepwater Maximino
well.
The 9,515-foot well makes the third such find in the Perdido
Fold Belt, located in Mexican territorial waters in the Gulf of
Mexico.
"There are clear indications of the presence of
hydrocarbons, but tests to confirm that have not been
performed," said a Pemex spokesman, adding that confirmation
could take weeks.
Pemex says there are up to 29 billion barrels of crude
equivalent in the Gulf, more than half of Mexico's potential
resources.
The company has said it is interested in contracting private
companies to help it tap the deepwater riches, but current legal
restrictions prohibit it from engaging in joint ventures or
signing production-sharing contracts.
Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, has seen output drop
to around 2.5 million barrels per day from a peak of 3.4 million
bpd in 2004. If it cannot find and exploit new discoveries to
replace declining output at its largest, aging fields, the
country risks becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.
President Enrique Pena Nieto has said he will seek a sweeping
energy reform aimed at boosting production by loosening
restrictions on private capital in the country's oil industry.
The reform proposal is expected by September.