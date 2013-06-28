版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 29日 星期六 05:09 BJT

Mexico oil output slumps to nearly two year low in May

MEXICO CITY, June 28 Mexican crude oil production slid to 2.51 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the lowest monthly average in nearly two years, state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday.

The country's crude oil exports were also down, to 1.03 million bpd in the same month.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐