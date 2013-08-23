版本:
Mexico's crude oil output down in July, exports up-PEMEX

MEXICO CITY Aug 23 Mexico produced 2.482 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in July, down by 1.5 percent compared to output in June, state-run oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday.

In July, Mexico exported 1.210 million bpd, up 11 percent compared with the previous month, the company said.

