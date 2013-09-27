UPDATE 1-Mexican crude oil output recovers slightly in August

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex said on Friday it produced 2.514 million barrels per day
(bpd) of crude oil in August, up 1.3 percent from July when
output hit a near 18-year low.
President Enrique Pena Nieto is seeking to push a bill
through Congress to increase private investment in the oil
industry in the world's 10th-biggest crude producer.
Separately, Pemex said it had exported 1.157 million bpd in
August, down by 4.4 percent from July.
Mexico's crude output has fallen by a quarter since hitting
a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.
Congress this month began debating Pena Nieto's reform plan,
which aims to create a profit-sharing contracting arrangement to
lure oil companies back to Mexico, where the oil and gas
industry was nationalized in 1938.
Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, does
not have a majority in Congress, and must rely on opposition
votes to get his proposal passed.
Before it backs the energy bill, the main conservative
opposition party says Pena Nieto will have to pass an electoral
reform to help the party compete against the PRI.
The government hopes fresh investment will help Mexico
exploit deep-water fields and shale deposits, areas where it
lacks expertise. If Mexico cannot step up production, it risks
becoming a net energy importer this decade, the government says.