版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 01:04 BJT

Mexico's Pemex says October crude output was highest in 8 months

MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Mexico's state oil monopoly, Pemex, said on Friday it produced 2.54 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in October, the highest output since February and an increase of 0.7 percent from September.

Mexico is a top oil exporter to the United States, but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐