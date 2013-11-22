UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says October crude output was highest in 8 months

UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Mexico's state oil monopoly, Pemex, said on Friday it produced 2.54 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in October, the highest output since February and an increase of 0.7 percent from September.
Pemex exported an average of 1.193 million bpd of crude oil in October, virtually unchanged from September shipments, the company added.
Mexico is a top oil exporter to the United States, but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.