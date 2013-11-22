UPDATE 1-Mexico's Pemex says October crude output was highest in 8 months

MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Mexico's state oil monopoly, Pemex, said on Friday it produced 2.54 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in October, the highest output since February and an increase of 0.7 percent from September.

Pemex exported an average of 1.193 million bpd of crude oil in October, virtually unchanged from September shipments, the company added.

Mexico is a top oil exporter to the United States, but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.