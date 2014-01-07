Mexico to begin light crude oil exports to Europe in January

MEXICO CITY Jan 6 Mexico will begin shipping
extra light Olmeca crude oil to customers in Europe this month,
diversifying the country's export markets, national oil company
Pemex said on Monday.
The company said its trading arm, PMI Comercio
Internacional, will manage the exports, but a company
spokesperson declined to provide details, including expected
shipment volumes.
Mexico exported an average of 1.18 million barrels per day
(bpd) of mostly heavy crude oil last year through November,
while it produced 2.52 million bpd over the same period.
In August, the company said it was planning to increase
crude exports to growing Asian markets, especially China and
India.
Over 80 percent of Mexico's crude exports are comprised of
heavy Maya crude, which mostly go to customers in the United
States.
Pemex also announced on Monday that it will resume crude
exports from its Salina Cruz port in southern Oaxaca state to
U.S. and Asian customers.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are currently
shipped from three Gulf coast terminals, Dos Bocas,
Coatzacoalcos and Cayo Arcas.