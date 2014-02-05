Mexico's Pemex produced more gasoline in 2013, imports fell 10 pct

MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico boosted gasoline and
diesel production last year, while also easing its reliance on
imported fuels, the country's national oil company, Pemex
, said on Wednesday.
Pemex's six refineries produced an average of 437,000
barrels per day (bpd) of gasoline and 313,000 bpd diesel in
2013, both up about 5 percent on the previous year.
As a result of the increased output, gasoline imports fell
nearly 10 percent to 359,000 bpd, the company added, the lowest
level of imports since 2009.
Mexico, the world's tenth-biggest crude producer, remains
dependent on gasoline imports, nearly all from the United
States, for about half of its domestic consumption.
U.S. gasoline exports to Mexico have nearly quadrupled since
2000 with Pemex unable to meet local demand.
Pemex's refining unit posted a $10.2 billion loss last year,
the highest of any of the company's four divisions.
In December, a sweeping energy reform was signed into law
that promises to boost oil and gas production by luring
significant new streams of private investment into the
long-shuttered sector.
While the reform also opens the refining sector and allows
new entrants into retail gasoline sales for the first time in
decades, major new investments in both markets are seen as
unlikely in the near term.