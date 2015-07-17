Talos Energy to operate contracts its consortium won in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 17 U.S. company Talos Energy
LLC, part of a group that won two contracts in an historic
Mexican oil auction this week, will carry out production and
exploration in the shallow water fields awarded, Mexico's oil
and gas regulator said on Friday.
Houston-based Talos and its consortium partners, Mexico's
Sierra Oil & Gas and Britain's Premier Oil, were the
only winners in the disappointing first phase of the oil and gas
tender.
Talos will conduct all the exploration and drilling because
of its technical experience and capabilities, National
Hydrocarbons Commission President Juan Carlos Zepeda said, and
its partners will provide financing.
Mexico only received bids, or proposals that met its
requirements, for two of 14 blocks in an auction meant to open
up an energy sector that has long been dominated by state-run
oil company Pemex.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)