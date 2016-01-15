版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 16日 星期六 00:54 BJT

Markets should not have 'false hope' for crude price recovery

MEXICO CITY Jan 15 International markets should not harbor "false hope" that a near-term international agreement could lead to a recovery in crude oil prices, Mexican Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Friday. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐