Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican state oil firm Pemex will cut its stake to 40 percent from 45 percent in the first planned joint venture with private companies to develop reserves in the Gulf of Mexico's deep waters, the national oil regulator said on Tuesday.
Global oil majors are widely expected to bid in the December auction to help Pemex develop the Trion light oil field in the Perdido Fold Belt, which lies south of Mexico's maritime border with the United States.
Pemex had proposed changing the bidding terms for the Trion field, a step that was subsequently approved by the Energy Ministry. Known as the CNH, the national oil regulator agreed to modify the terms for the tender on Tuesday evening. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.