Bidders given extra week to comment on Mexico deep-water oil venture

MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's oil regulator on Monday gave oil companies an extra week to submit comments and questions about the country's first-ever deep water joint venture covering state oil company Pemex's Trion field.

Potential bidders will now be able to submit comments through Oct. 10, the regulator, known as the CNH, said.

The CNH also approved a week-long extension on the final publication of clarifications to the joint operating agreement between Pemex and its future partner to Oct. 14.

The regulator left unchanged the Dec. 5 date on which bids from pre-qualifed companies or consortia will be unveiled and a winner announced.

"This is an additional space for participants to study, analyze and comment on this new version of the joint operating agreement," said CNH President Juan Carlos Zepeda.

The Trion light oil field is located in the Perdido Fold Belt, which lies just south of Mexico's maritime border with the United States. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)