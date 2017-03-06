版本:
Mexico launches process to pick partner for new tie-up with Pemex

MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's oil regulator voted on Monday to launch the process to pick a partner for national oil company Pemex to develop its Ayin-Batsil shallow water field, the second such joint venture sought for the Mexican oil giant.

The auction to pick the partner is set for June. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
