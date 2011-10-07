Mexico's Pemex sees no changes in Repsol dividends-CEO

MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] does not want to change the dividend policy of Spanish energy firm Repsol that might harm current investment plans, said the company's chief executive officer on Thursday.

In August, Pemex announced it was doubling its stake in the Spanish energy firm Repsol (REP.MC) and forming a voting alliance with the largest shareholder, builder Sacyr SVO.MC, a move opposed by Repsol.

Pemex CEO Juan Jose Suarez told reporters that the Mexican firm is talking to other Repsol shareholders to consider strategy changes to improve company performance. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Adriana Barrera; editing by Carol Bishopric)