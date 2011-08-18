Mexico set to award historic private oil contracts

* Pemex announces private operators of mature oil fields
* First incentive-based oil contracts in Mexico's history
* Bigger companies eyeing potential deep water projects
By Mica Rosenberg and Luis Manuel Lopez
MEXICO CITY/VILLAHERMOSA, Mexico, Aug 18 (Reuters) -
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex will award its first-ever
private oil-field operating contracts on Thursday in a move the
company hopes will kick-start foreign investment in the
nationalized energy sector.
Seventeen companies are in the race to run three of
Mexico's mature oil fields but many others are watching on the
sidelines to see how the process will play out, with an eye to
more lucrative deep water contracts promised for next year.
The winners will be the first foreign companies to operate
fields in the world's No. 7 oil producer in more than 70 years
and are the fruit of 2008 reforms aimed at attracting more
private investment into the lumbering oil industry.
Nationalized since 1938 and a large source of Mexican
pride, Pemex [PEMEX.UL] is struggling to make up for a dramatic
slump in production due to a natural aging of its largest
fields.
The company has managed to stabilize oil output at around
2.6 million barrels per day but a renewed decline in production
could one day force Mexico to become a net crude importer.
Pemex hopes a successful first round of contracts will
attract more interest in more mature fields planned to be
tendered later this year.
The winning companies -- determined by who can produce a
barrel of oil at the lowest cost -- will be named in a
closed-door session in the city of Villahermosa, Tabasco near
the Gulf of Mexico coast
More than 50 companies bought information packets about the
Carrizo, Magallanes and Santuario fields in southern Mexico to
get a peak at Pemex plans, twenty-seven made bid but only 17
fulfilled all the requirements.
In the running are global players like Halliburton Co
(HAL.N), Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N), Repsol (REP.MC) and Pacific
Rubiales PRE.TO.
The three areas total only a fraction of Mexico's proven
reserves of 13.8 billion barrels, but if this round of
contracts goes well, Pemex could attract more players for
future tenders.
