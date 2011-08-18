Mexico set to award historic private oil contracts

* Pemex announces private operators of mature oil fields

* First incentive-based oil contracts in Mexico's history

* Bigger companies eyeing potential deep water projects

By Mica Rosenberg and Luis Manuel Lopez

MEXICO CITY/VILLAHERMOSA, Mexico, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex will award its first-ever private oil-field operating contracts on Thursday in a move the company hopes will kick-start foreign investment in the nationalized energy sector.

Seventeen companies are in the race to run three of Mexico's mature oil fields but many others are watching on the sidelines to see how the process will play out, with an eye to more lucrative deep water contracts promised for next year.

The winners will be the first foreign companies to operate fields in the world's No. 7 oil producer in more than 70 years and are the fruit of 2008 reforms aimed at attracting more private investment into the lumbering oil industry.

Nationalized since 1938 and a large source of Mexican pride, Pemex [PEMEX.UL] is struggling to make up for a dramatic slump in production due to a natural aging of its largest fields.

The company has managed to stabilize oil output at around 2.6 million barrels per day but a renewed decline in production could one day force Mexico to become a net crude importer.

Pemex hopes a successful first round of contracts will attract more interest in more mature fields planned to be tendered later this year.

The winning companies -- determined by who can produce a barrel of oil at the lowest cost -- will be named in a closed-door session in the city of Villahermosa, Tabasco near the Gulf of Mexico coast

More than 50 companies bought information packets about the Carrizo, Magallanes and Santuario fields in southern Mexico to get a peak at Pemex plans, twenty-seven made bid but only 17 fulfilled all the requirements.

In the running are global players like Halliburton Co (HAL.N), Schlumberger Ltd (SLB.N), Repsol (REP.MC) and Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO.

The three areas total only a fraction of Mexico's proven reserves of 13.8 billion barrels, but if this round of contracts goes well, Pemex could attract more players for future tenders.

