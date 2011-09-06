Mexico's largest oil refinery halted due to outage

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's largest oil refinery shut down on Tuesday after a power outage but the state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said it expects operations to resume by the end of the day.

The outage occurred at the 330,000 barrel-per-day capacity Salinas Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca forcing the company to shut down 26 processing plants for safety reasons, Pemex said in a statement.

A Pemex spokesman told Reuters that the company hoped to restart the refinery soon. (Click on [ID:nN09229970] for a Factbox on Mexico refining) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)