RPT-UPDATE 2-Pemex has Repsol long-term value in mind - CEO

(Repeats with no changes in text)

* Pemex CEO says wants Repsol to be an investor success

* Mexico monopoly is talking to all Repsol investors

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex will value long-term investments over quick profits at Repsol as it takes on a bigger decision-making role at the Spanish energy firm, Pemex's chief executive said on Thursday.

Pemex PEMEX.UL in August said it was doubling its stake in Repsol REP.MC and forming a voting alliance with the largest shareholder, builder Sacyr SVO.MC, in a move opposed by the Spanish oil company.

Pemex wants to put Repsol's technology to work exploring for oil in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico, a largely untapped area that could hold more than half of Mexico's total crude resources.

The Spanish company could also team up with Pemex in joint ventures to boost the Mexican firm's refining capacity as around 40 percent of the country's gasoline is imported, Pemex Chief Executive Officer Juan Jose Suarez said.

Such moves could be good for Repsol's bottom line, he said in an interview.

"The point (of the pact) is to create value for Repsol," he said.

"We have one oil company in Spain that has capacity, flexibility and experience in certain areas but no oil and we have an oil company in Mexico that has a lot of oil but without the capacity to exploit it. It's a match made in heaven."

But teaming up with debt-laden Sacyr has not seemed so heavenly for Repsol's board which rallied around its management team last month, asking Sacyr and Pemex not to enact their shareholders pact. [nS1E78R1UJ]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a column on the Sacyr-Pemex deal: [nS1E78C08A]

For Breakingviews: [nL5E7KG0RQ]

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Sacyr and Pemex want a new chief executive to replace the position of Executive Chairman Antonio Brufau, a move expected to garner support from U.S. funds interested in pushing for better corporate governance.

"Under this stewardship, from 2005 until now, the (share price) is practically the same," Suarez told reporters at Pemex's office in Mexico City.

"We want better financial results but that doesn't mean we want to impose a specific plan."

Suarez did not offer details about how Pemex would change Repsol's operations, but said the Mexican firm is talking to all shareholders, including the second largest Catalan savings bank La Caixa CABK.MC, about how to improve company performance.

"We are continuing a dialogue and I imagine that La Caixa would not disagree with what we are talking about," he said.

Suarez phoned Brufau just as the Pemex-Sacyr agreement was being announced in Spain to alert him to the plan but the two have not spoken one-on-one since then.

Sacyr needs cash fast as it has only until December 21 to refinance the 5 billon euro loan it took in 2006 for a stake in Repsol.

Some investors worry Sacyr will want to wring dividend cash out of the company in order to help stabilize its own finances.

Its new partner Pemex, however, said it is not interested in that kind of short-term financial gain.

"There is no way that we would benefit by paying dividends if that would mean missing out on profitable investments," he said.

Suarez in recent days has spoken widely in Mexican media to explain the controversial share buy that raised Pemex's stake in Repsol to nearly 10 percent, costing about $1.7 billion.

Pemex and Sacyr now hold just below 30 percent of Repsol. If they cross that threshold, the pair would be required to make a public offering for the company.

Suarez said Pemex has no intentions currently to raise its holdings in Repsol. (Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)