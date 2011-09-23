UPDATE 1-Mexico oil output, exports rise in August

* Output, production rise in August from July

* Pemex is world's No. 7 oil producer * (Updates with comparative figures, background)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Friday oil production and exports rose in August from the previous month.

Production was at 2.552 million bpd, compared with 2.533 million in July, while exports jumped to 1.440 million bpd from 1.223 million in July.

Mexican monthly oil output has been little changed since 2009 as Pemex [PEMEX.UL] has slowed the rate of natural decline at its giant Cantarell oil field in the southern Bay of Campeche.

Oil production has fallen off since a peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004, damaging government finances since Mexico depends on oil revenues to fund around a third of its budget.

Mexico, the world's No. 7 oil producer, recently awarded its first-ever private oil-field operating contracts to run three small, mature oil fields in a move to kick start foreign investment in the lagging energy sector. [ID:nN1E77H17R]

The country has to import around 40 percent of its gasoline needs because of a lack of in-country refining capacity. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)