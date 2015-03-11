TABLE-Pemex sets April Maya price for international buyers

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its April term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the United States, Europe and Asia, the company said on Wednesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants in the Americas, the United States, Europe and the Far East: DESTINATION MARCH CONSTANT APRIL CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- AMERICAS Maya crude -2.95 -1.20 Isthmus crude -0.70 +1.05 Olmeca crude +0.65 +2.15 U.S WEST COAST Isthmus crude -0.55 +1.25 EUROPE Maya crude -7.45 -6.95 Isthmus crude -2.60 -2.70 Olmeca crude -3.85 -3.50 FAR EAST Maya crude -11.95 -10.75 Isthmus crude -7.05 -5.45 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K *MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K *Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in 2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)