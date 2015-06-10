版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 11日 星期四 01:45 BJT

RPT-TABLE-Mexico sets July Maya price for US, European buyers

    MEXICO CITY, June 10 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its July term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the United States, Europe
and Asia, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the United States, Europe and Asia:
    
       
   DESTINATION       JUNE CONSTANT     JULY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -0.55             -0.55
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +1.40             +1.40
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.75             +2.75
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           +2.20             +2.45
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -5.15             -5.65
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.50             -1.80
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.00             -2.40
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude             -10.15             -9.65
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -4.10             -3.25
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula  

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

