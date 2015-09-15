Table-Mexico sets Oct Maya oil price for international buyers

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex revised its October term pricing formulas for crude oil shipped to its international customers, the company said on Tuesday. The following table lists the adjustments to price constants to customers in the United States, Europe and Asia: DESTINATION SEPT CONSTANT OCT CONSTANT ---------------- ---------------- --------------- - UNITED STATES Maya crude -2.65 -2.65 Isthmus crude -0.10 -0.10 Olmeca crude +2.30 +2.30 U.S WEST COAST Isthmus crude +2.45 +2.55 EUROPE Maya crude -6.40 -6.05 Isthmus crude -2.30 -2.75 Olmeca crude -2.30 -2.50 ASIA Maya crude -10.00 -10.45 Isthmus crude -2.45 -2.75 ---------------- ---------------- --------------- FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT): MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 (Brent dated) + K OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent dated) + K OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K *MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North Slope + Kern River) + K *Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in 2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.