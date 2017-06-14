版本:
TABLE-Mexico sets July Maya price for international buyers

    MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its July term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and
the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for international buyers:
    
       
   DESTINATION       JUNE CONSTANT     JULY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -1.60             -1.30
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.40             +3.20
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +2.90             +3.70
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              -5.15             -4.15
 Isthmus crude           -1.50             -1.15
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -2.45             -2.40
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -1.40             -0.40
 Olmeca crude            -1.20             -1.20
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -9.40             -8.10
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.10             -2.50
                                             
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
