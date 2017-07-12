FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico sets Aug Maya price for US, European buyers
2017年7月12日 / 下午3点47分 / 1 天前

Mexico sets Aug Maya price for US, European buyers

3 分钟阅读

    MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its August term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and
the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION       JULY CONSTANT     AUG CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -1.30             -1.30
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +3.20             +3.20
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +3.70             +3.70
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Maya crude              -4.15             -5.00
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -2.40             -3.20
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -0.40             -1.60
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -1.20             -1.50
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude              -8.10             -8.30
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -2.50             -2.95
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K

