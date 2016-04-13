版本:
Table-Mexico sets May Maya price for Americas, Europe, Far East

MEXICO CITY, April 13 - Mexican state-owned oil company
Pemex revised its May term pricing formulas for crude
oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and the Far
East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION      APRIL CONSTANT     MAY CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
                                             -
     AMERICAS                                
 Maya crude              -2.75             -1.80
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.30             -2.60
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -0.65             -0.15
                                      
                                             
  U.S WEST COAST                             
 Isthmus crude           -2.75             -2.60
                                             
      EUROPE                                 
 Maya crude              -3.60             -3.60
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.65             -2.95
                                      
 Olmeca crude            -2.80             -2.05
                                             
     FAR EAST                                
 Maya crude             -10.50            -10.50
                                      
 Isthmus crude           -3.55             -3.55
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 

       
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana 
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K 
    
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    
*MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K 
    
*Pemex suspended Maya crude exports to the U.S. West Coast in
2008, and as such has suspended the use of the formula

