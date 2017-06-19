Eni-led consortium wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising Italy's Eni, Capricorn Energy Ltd and Citla Energy have won the seventh block in a shallow water oil and gas auction on Monday, the Mexican oil regulator said.
Block 7 is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico off the states of Veracruz and Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 169 million barrels of oil covering an area of 228 square miles (591 sq km). (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.