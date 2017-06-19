版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 00:43 BJT

Carigali and Ecopetrol win block in Mexico shallow water oil auction

MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Malaysia's PC Carigali and Colombia's Ecopetrol made the winning bid for the sixth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.

Block 6 is off the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 516 million barrels of oil covering an area of 216 square miles (559 sq km).

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐