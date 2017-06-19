Eni wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction

MEXICO CITY, June 19 Italy's Eni made the winning bid for the tenth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.

Block 10 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 512 million barrels of oil covering an area of 206 square miles (533 sq km). (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)