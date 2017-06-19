版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 02:31 BJT

Eni wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction

MEXICO CITY, June 19 Italy's Eni made the winning bid for the tenth shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.

Block 10 lies off the southern Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 512 million barrels of oil covering an area of 206 square miles (533 sq km). (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐