1 天前
图片视频
2017年7月12日

Newpek-led consortium wins Area 3 in Mexico 2.3 oil tender

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - A consortium of Newpek, a unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa, and Verdad Exploration Mexico, won the third onshore oil and gas area auctioned in the 2.3 round of Mexico's oil and gas tenders on Wednesday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Area 3, located in the northern gas-rich Burgos basin, is believed to contain 7.3 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in total prospective resources spread across some 77 square miles (200 sq km), according to energy ministry data. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

