1 天前
Carlos Slim's Carso wins second block in Mexico oil tender
2017年7月12日 / 晚上11点42分 / 1 天前

Carlos Slim's Carso wins second block in Mexico oil tender

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's Carso Oil and Gas won the thirteen onshore oil and gas area auctioned in the 2.3 round of Mexico's oil and gas tenders on Wednesday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Area 13, located in the Southeast basin, is believed to contain 48.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in total prospective resources spread across some 90 square miles (234 sq km), according to energy ministry data.

Earlier, Carso also picked up Area 12 in the auction.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

