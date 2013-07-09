Mexican airport operator OMA sets stock issue at 40 pesos per share

MEXICO CITY, July 9 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), a
subsidiary of debt-laden construction company ICA, said
on Tuesday it fixed its stock offer at 40 pesos per share, and
hoped to raise $185.7 million.
The secondary global offering was for 60 million shares, the
company said in a filing. On Monday, OMA said it hoped to sell
up to 69 million shares.
In June, before the offering was postponed, it had said it
planned to offer up to 95 million shares.
The company said it hoped the deadline for the offering
would be July 12.