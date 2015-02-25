版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 00:12 BJT

Mexico's Soriana 4th-qtr profit more than doubles

MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexico's No. 2 supermarket chain Organizacion Soriana on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared to a year earlier, helped by lower taxes.

The company reported a profit of 1.297 billion pesos ($88 million), up from 565 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐