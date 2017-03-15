版本:
2017年 3月 16日 星期四

Mexico's Pemex says explosion at fuel storage facility injures 8

MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Twitter on Wednesday that an explosion at a fuel storage and distribution facility near its Salamanca refinery, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, has left 8 people injured.

The company said there were no deaths or "severe damages" at the facility, which supplies gasoline to regional buyers. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
