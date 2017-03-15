Mexico's Pemex says explosion at fuel storage facility injures 8

BRIEF-BMO seeing evidence of softening in Toronto housing market
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
MEXICO CITY, March 15 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Twitter on Wednesday that an explosion at a fuel storage and distribution facility near its Salamanca refinery, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, has left 8 people injured.
The company said there were no deaths or "severe damages" at the facility, which supplies gasoline to regional buyers. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.
* First Eagle Investment Management LLC reports a 8.11 percent passive stake in Identiv Inc as of May 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2rReLsd] Further company coverage: