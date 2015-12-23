Stolen fuel catches on fire in Mexico, reports of 30 injured

MEXICO CITY Dec 22 Mexico's state oil company
Pemex said a stockpile of stolen fuel caught fire late
on Tuesday alongside one of its pipelines in the southern state
of Tabasco.
The number of injuries caused by the blaze, near the town of
Huimanguillo, was not immediately clear. One unverified Twitter
account that appeared to represent the state health ministry
said as many as 30 people were injured, and this tweet was
reported by local media.
The fire was controlled without the pipeline being affected,
Pemex said via Twitter, adding that none of the reportedly
injured people were Pemex employees.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tom Hogue)