Two workers killed in fire on Pemex platform in Gulf of Mexico-Pemex

MEXICO CITY Feb 7 Two workers were killed in a fire that broke out o}n a Pemex oil processing platform in the Gulf of Mexico that is now under control, the state oil giant said in a tweet on Sunday.

The fire occurred on the offshore Abkatun A Permanente processing platform in Mexico's oil-rich Bay of Campeche. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez)

