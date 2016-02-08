版本:
Mexico president replaces Pemex CEO with social security chief

MEXICO CITY Feb 8 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Monday named Jose Antonio Gonzalez, the current director of Mexico's Social Security Institute, as the new head of state oil giant Pemex, replacing Emilio Lozoya.

Reuters reported the change earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Simon Gardner)

