2016年 9月 14日

Pemex says discovers 6 new crude deposits in Gulf of Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept 13 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Tuesday it had discovered six new deposits in the Gulf of Mexico, two of super light crude in deep waters, and four of light crude in shallow waters.

Pemex also plans to drill 30 exploratory wells in 2017, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)

